Local COVID Update: 1,100+ New Cases in Five Weeks

A total of 1,120 people in the local area have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five weeks.  An update from the State Health Department shows 458 new cases in Neshoba County, 334 in Attala County and 328 in Leake County.   And, locally,  there’ve been three deaths blamed on the virus since June 20– two in Leake and one in Attala.

