Local COVID Update: 1,100+ New Cases in Five Weeks

A total of 1,120 people in the local area have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five weeks. An update from the State Health Department shows 458 new cases in Neshoba County, 334 in Attala County and 328 in Leake County. And, locally, there’ve been three deaths blamed on the virus since June 20– two in Leake and one in Attala.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum