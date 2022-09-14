Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week

The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
