Local FFA advisor featured in farming documentary to air on PBS

An inspirational FFA advisor from Attala County is featured in the acclaimed documentary, ‘Farmers for America,’ which airs Sun., Mon., Nov. 30 on Mississippi public television stations across the state.

The film is narrated by American icon and popular TV host Mike Rowe.

Kenneth Georgia, Attala County’s FFA Advisor, is one of the most charismatic characters in the film, a teacher who drills into his students the importance of giving back to their communities.

“The lesson that comes from that, I can’t even teach the students,” Georgia says in the film. “I tell them that when you get that warm, fuzzy feeling inside because you’ve done something great for someone, that’s what it’s all about.”

The upbeat, non-partisan film traces the revolutionary changes coming to American agriculture and features path-breaking farmers from around the country. Farmers like ex-Marine Paul

Greive who has built a million-dollar online business selling food from his Primal Pastures Farm in southern California; Lindsay Lusher-Shute, a Hudson River Valley farmer who co-founded the National Young Farmers Coalition, which is developing new incentives for landowners to sell to young farmers; and Detroit’s Greg Willerer and Olivia Hubert who’ve turned an urban wasteland into fertile ground for producing greens and vegetables to sell at the city’s Farmers Market.

Mississippi Public Broadcasting Network (MPBN) stations in Jackson, Columbus/Tupelo, Biloxi/Gulfport, Meridian, Greenwood and Oxford air the documentary at 4 p.m, Mon.,

Nov. 30, followed by rebroadcasts at 2 p.m., Fri., Dec. 4.

The film is expected to attract millions of PBS viewers across the country in the coming months.