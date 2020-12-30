Local fireworks ordinance and other guidelines for New Year’s Eve

If you want to ring in the New Year, it’s important to remember to follow all local and state ordinances.

When it comes to fireworks, Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the city’s ordinance normally allows fireworks to be shot until 10:00 pm.

However, on New Year’s Eve, the deadline is extended to 1:00 am.

Also, an executive order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves in July prohibits restaurants and bars from selling alcohol between the hours of 11:00 pm – 7:00 am.

Alcoholic drinks can also only be served to customers who are seated at a table or a bar.

The governor’s office recently confirmed that it would not rescind the order for New Year’s Eve.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have more troopers on the roads over the holiday weekend to combat drunk and distracted driving.

Because of the Coronavirus, state officials are asking you to stay in and keep your gatherings small.

The current state executive order only allows for indoor social gatherings of up to 10 people.