Local football teams prepare for season with jamboree games

While most academy/private schools in the state will begin their football seasons this week, MHSAA members schools have one more week until the regular season kicks off.

Because of that, several area teams are planing in jamboree games this Friday to prepare.

Most jamboree games consist of two full quarters of regular play with the teams’ first string. That is sometimes followed by one quarter of a junior varsity or 2nd string scrimmage.

For its jamboree game, Kosciusko will go on the road to take on former division rival New Hope.

The Whippets and Trojans will kick off at 7:00 pm.

McAdams will also be on the road for its game. The Bulldogs will face Leake County at 4:00 pm Friday in the Louisville Jamboree.

Additionally, the Ethel Tigers play at Pisgah beginning at 7:30.

All three teams will begin the regular season Friday, Aug. 26.