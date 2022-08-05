HomeLocalLocal Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops

Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops

The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing.   AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69.   But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about  16 cents higher.  Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.

