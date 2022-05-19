Local Gas Price Spike Starting to Peak? Maybe

It’s been a tough week if you’ve had to fill up your car in Attala County. Since Monday, gas prices have jumped an average of 33 cents. But AAA says it’s possible the price spike has peaked. The average price in the county today is $4.38. That’s down a couple of cents from Wednesday. But pump prices continue to climb in Leake and Neshoba counties. The auto club says there’s been a six and a half cent increase in the last 24 hours in Leake, where the average price is now $4.30. In Neshoba, gas is up an average of five and a half cents to $4.25.