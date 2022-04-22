HomeLocalLocal Gas Prices Still Among Highest In MS

Local Gas Prices Still Among Highest In MS

There are now only 11 other counties in Mississippi with an average gas price that’s higher than Attala County.  And Leake and Neshoba counties aren’t much cheaper.  AAA says gas is averaging $3.92 in Attala, more than 13 cents above the statewide average.  The auto club says the average price in Leake is just under $3.91 and it’s just above $3.90 in Neshoba.

