Local Gas Prices Top $4 And Still Climbing

Gas prices have jumped an average of almost 15 cents a gallon in Leake and Neshoba counties in the past week.   Attala County has seen an increase of almost six cents but prices there were already higher than Leake and Neshoba.   AAA says the average price in Attala is now $4.07 and it’s almost $4.04 in Leake and $4.02 in Neshoba.  The auto club says the statewide average is $3.99.  Mississippi is one of only six states where gas is averaging less than $4.

