Health Science I and II students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center had great success at the State HOSA Competition that was held virtually this year.

HOSA State winners are:

(top) Shelby Schuster, Macee Sisson, Lotus Edwards & Semaija Wingo – 2nd Place HOSA Bowl;

(bottom) Robert Pickle – 1st Place Pharmacy Science, Christian Noel & Madison Fleming – 2nd Place Forensic Science, Gracie Williams – 2nd Place Medical Math. Congratulations to all these outstanding students.