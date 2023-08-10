Local HOSA students place at international competition

Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center attended the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Competition this summer in Dallas, TX.

The group of students as well as their instructor, Amy Price, traveled to Dallas, TX on June 20-25, 2023 to attend the International Leadership Conference.

The Community Awareness Team: Akeelah Hunt, Mary Kimble Price, SaraBeth Moore and Ty Ramage, placed 9th.

The Kosciusko-Attala CTC Health Science group was also named as an Outstanding HOSA Chapter at the International level.

Pictured are as follows: (left to right) Akeelah Hunt, Ty Ramage, SaraBeth Moore, Mary Kimble Price (Community Awareness); Amy Price (Instructor); Avery Jones (Medical Reading and Outstanding HOSA Chapter); Karlee Barrett (Home Health Aide); and Laura Beth Wood (Medical Reading)