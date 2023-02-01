Local kicker joins Holmes CC football team

A local kicker is headed to Goodman to play football for Holmes Community College.
The school announced Wednesday that Dan Lindsay of Central Holmes will join the team next season.
Lindsay was named to the 3A All-MAIS team during his senior season, which saw Central Holmes play for the 3A MAIS State Championship.
Additional honors for Lindsay include being named an MAIS All-State and District 2-3A Special Teams MVP.
