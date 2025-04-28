Local meetings planned for this week concerning upcoming Kosciusko Junction Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Office of Public Participation (FERC OPP) is holding a series of open houses this week to engage with Mississippi residents about the proposed Kosciusko Junction Pipeline Project.

The project, spearheaded by Gulf South Pipeline Company, involves constructing over 100 miles of new natural gas pipeline stretching from Attala to Clarke County, along with two new compressor stations in Attala and Holmes Counties.

The open houses aim to inform the public and gather feedback on the pipeline, which is designed to connect natural gas supplies from the Haynesville, Utica/Marcellus, and Fayetteville basins to markets in the southeast U.S.

The project, approved in December 2024, could transport up to 1.58 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day under a 20-year agreement with an anchor customer.

The schedule for the open houses is as follows:

Monday, April 28, 2025: Leake Central Elementary School, 603 MS-16, Carthage, MS, 39051, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. CST.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Attala County Coliseum, 550 MS-12, Kosciusko, MS, 39090, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. CST.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: City of Lexington Multipurpose Building, 22521 MS-12, Lexington, MS, 39095, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. CST.

Thursday, May 1, 2025: Buster Mordino Community Center, 4168 Old Highway 61 N, Leland, MS, 38756, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. CST.

Local residents are encouraged to attend any of these sessions to learn more about the project and voice their concerns.

For more details, visit www.ferc.gov/kosciusko-junction-pipeline-project.