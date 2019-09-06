Local Musician On Tour

Attala County native, Anthony Howell started playing the banjo at 11 years old. Under the instruction of Allen Sibley of French Camp, Anthony became quite the musician now playing banjo, mandolin, guitar, and other stringed instruments. Anthony, now 19, is currently on tour with blue grass band Williamson Branch. Williamson Branch is touring throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Williamson Branch will be in concert at Doty Springs Baptist Church this Saturday night at 6:00. You can follow Williamson Branch on facebook and Anthony on facebook at Anthony Howell Music.