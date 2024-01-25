Local personal care home holding Adopt-a-Resident program for Valentine’s Day

The Willows (formerly known as Atwood Personal Care Home) is holding an “Adopt-a-Resident” program for Valentine’s Day.

The idea behind the program is to buy Valentine’s Day gifts for a resident at the home.

A similar program was held during Christmas with students from Greenlee Elementary raising $1500 to buy presents for the residents.

Businesses are also invited to get involved by donating gifts to be used for the program.

If you want to participate, you can call Ashlee Crownson at 662-289-2547 for more information.