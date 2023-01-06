Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost.

Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office and other emergency responders began to search for the man in McCool.

As it got closer for the sun to set, Townsend contacted pilot Stephen Franks of Kosciusko to help search in his plane.

Once the two were in the air, they were able to locate the man on private property near County Road 5240 where his vehicle had gotten stuck.

The missing man was identified as Johnnie Taratt of Vicksburg.

According to deputy Jimmy Nunn, Taratt said he got lost while traveling Tuesday night during the storms that impacted the area.

Taratt, who is a diagnosed Alzheimer’s patient, was returned to his family.