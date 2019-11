Maureen Boswell and Alice Boutte got a look at the National Christmas Tree Friday morning. The tree was harvested in the National Forest of New Mexico. The tree is making its way to Washington D.C. and made a stop in Capitan, NM, the hometown of Smokey Bear. Alice is a 9 year old voice actor from Lincoln, NM. She is known in Central MS as the voice of the “Whits For Supper” campaign for Whit’s Kwik Foods in Kosciusko.