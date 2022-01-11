Local school districts report COVID-19 numbers

With the first days of the 2022 school year under way, local school districts have reported COVID-19 numbers.

The Kosciusko School District reported that as of Friday, Jan. 7, the district had a total of 23 positive cases. The report did not specify how many cases were students and how many were staff.

The Attala County School District reported a total of four cases as of Jan. 7. There were two positive cases with students at Greenlee Elementary and one student case at Ethel High School. One staff member tested positive at Long Creek Elementary. The district’s complete COVID-19 case report can be found here.

With the ongoing spike in cases around the state, the Kosciusko School District recently reinstituted its mask mandate for all students and staff.