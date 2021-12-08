Local Schools Provide COVID Updates

As the delta variant continues to cause problems in Mississippi and health officials monitor for more signs of the omicron variant, some of the schools in this area reported new COVID cases among students, teachers and staff last week. In Attala County, the Kosciusko school district, Ethel High School and McAdams High School all reported between one and five students with new infections and McAdams had at least one teacher or staff member to be diagnosed with the virus. There were no new cases reported in the Leake and Neshoba County schools last week.