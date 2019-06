A local fast pitch softball team won a tournament championship over the weekend.

Motion 08 Fancher won the June Jam Tournament in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 1.

The team fished the tournament with 5-0 record.

Motion 08 is coached by Kristen Fancher, Nikki Falconi, and Emily Bennett.

Players for Motion 08 are Alyn Bishop, Gracie Kate Burrell, Hadlee Fancher, Haleigh Hutchison, Jordan Isaac, Taysha Isaac, Olivia McCrory, Brailyn Rone, Sadee Sanders, and Elena White.