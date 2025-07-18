Local Storm Victims Can Receive Money to Prevent Future Damage

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging disaster loan recipients in

Mississippi to apply for additional funds to protect their homes and businesses from future storms.

Loan recipients have up to two years from their loan approval date to request an increase of up to

20% of their verified physical damages to cover the cost of improvements. Eligible mitigation

projects may include regrading landscaping for better drainage, installing a French drain or sump

pump, and strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage.

“One distinct advantage of SBA’s disaster loan program is the opportunity to fund upgrades reducing

the risk of future storm damage,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster

Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “I encourage businesses and homeowners to work with

contractors and mitigation professionals to improve their storm readiness while taking advantage of

SBA’s physical damage loans.”

To learn more about mitigation options visit sba.gov/mitigation.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at

(800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster

assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1

to access telecommunications relay services.

###