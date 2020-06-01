Local students awarded scholarships from Attala County Board of Supervisors

Two local students have received some extra money for school thanks to the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

During Monday’s meeting, James and Jasmine Windom were awarded scholarships through the 2020 MAS County Employee Scholarship Program.

Both students are currently enrolled at Holmes Community College.

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship Program awards $500 scholarships to qualifying students in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

Counties can receive up to two $500 scholarships: one scholarship for participation in each of the MAS Insurance Trust (property and casualty insurance) and the MPE Workers Compensation Trust.