Local students recently celebrated National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week with a number of different projects.

Several students visited the Martha Jo Leslie State Veteran’s Home to play Bingo with the residents.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, Attala FFA members were present at Kosciusko Tractor Supply to greet farmers and friends for the annual fundraising drive.

Chapter members shared their agricultural interests and highlighted the significance of women in agriculture.