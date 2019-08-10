Local students compete in international HOSA conference

Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center traveled to Orlando, FL this summer to compete in the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) International Leadership Conference.

The students had to compete at a District and State level in order to qualify for the International Competition.

At the State level, the students must place 1st-3rd in order to meet the qualifications for International Competition.

The group traveled to Walt Disney World for the Competition on June 17-23, 2019.

Students who participated are pictured below (left to right): Matthew Triplett, Bridges Pinkard, Chase Langford, Mackenzie Bradberry, Breanna Blaine, Amy Price (HOSA Advisor/Health Science Instructor), Laken Milner, Madison Odom, Alexis Lepard, McKenna Graham, and Sydney Sweet.