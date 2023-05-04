Local students earn top honors in Stock Market educational game

Need financial advice? Your top financial advisor just may be at your local school. These students took learning to the next level by taking top honors in the Mississippi Stock Market Game (SMG). Students from E.P.I.C. ACADEMY , coached by _Kenneth Nelson Jr_, were named Region 4 1st place winners in the spring 2023 High School Division of the Mississippi Stock Market Game (SMG).

The simulation is one of the most effective learning tools available about the free enterprise system for students in grades four through 12. The program enables teams of students to invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market over a 13-week period. Winners are determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth. The team outperformed the S&P by __ 3.8 ___%.

“The Stock Market Game has always been a virtual program and has been implemented by teachers across the state in their classrooms. Now that students are back in the classroom, this virtual program continues to be a valuable tool in innovative learning. We are proud of the teachers for thinking outside of the box when it comes to engaging their students. As it is a STEM program, it fits well inside many subjects, stated MCEE president, Selena Swartzfager.”

MCEE will award prizes to each first and second place team in each region from each division during a Stock Market Game awards ceremony.

The curriculum used in the SMG is correlated with Mississippi College and Career Ready Standards and meets the criteria of a STEM program. Teachers report that math scores increase when the SMG is used in the classroom.

SMG is an online education program used in thousands of classrooms nationwide to help teach math, social studies, business, economics, and language skills. Students in grades four through twelve participate in teams and manage a simulated investment portfolio during the school year. The MS Council on Economic Education (MCEE) is doing what we can to support educators in this new environment.

SMG is made possible by the support of more than 600 securities firms, combined with grass-roots support in schools and communities. It is the only stock market simulation supported by the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Sponsors for the Spring 2023 SMG program are: Bank First, Cadence Bank, CFA Society, Entergy, the Finra Investor Education Foundation, Regions Bank, the Sifma Foundation, Toyota, and Trustmark National Bank.

About the Mississippi Council for Economic Education-The Mississippi Council for Economic Education (MCEE) envisions a world in which people are empowered through economic, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to make informed and responsible choices throughout their lives as consumers, savers, investors, workers, citizens, and participants in our global economy.

The MCEE offers comprehensive, K-12 economic, personal finance and entrepreneurial education programs, including the basics of entrepreneurship, consisting of teaching resources across the curriculum, professional development for teachers, and nationally-normed assessment instruments. Programming is delivered largely through the six Centers on Economic Education at Delta State University, Millsaps College, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Education. In 20 years, the Council’s programs have reached more than 10,000 K-12 teachers and over 1,000,000 students in Mississippi. The MCEE is affiliated with the 73- year-old Council for Economic Education based in New York City. The MCEE was awarded the “Outstanding State Council” award in 2017. This was the first time the award was given by the Council for Economic Education. A Board of Directors composed of 45 members is responsible for the governance and fund-raising of the MCEE.