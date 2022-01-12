Home » Attala » Local students names to Holmes CC President’s/Dean’s Lists

Local students names to Holmes CC President’s/Dean’s Lists

Several local area students have been named to the Holmes Community College President’s and/or Dean’s List

Academic and technical students with exemplary quality point averages are recognized at the end of the fall and spring semesters by being named to the President’s or Dean’s list. To be eligible for such recognition a student must be enrolled in at least twelve semester hours.

To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 while a Dean’s List student must have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.69.

President’s List

Ethel
Jonathan Bishop

French Camp
Mikayla Staszefski

Kosciusko
Susan Ables, Madison Autry, Casey Belcher, Julianna Busbea, William Cairncross, Britney Campbell, William Cook, Tyneria Cross, Shon Denny, Maria Garcia, Betsy Greene, Dorwin Jenkins, Austin Joiner, Maggie Joiner, Annaleigh Jones, Nicholas Jones, William Jones, Emmagail Kelley, Robert Lindsay, Shelby Lindsay, Alicia Miller, Jeffrey Mitchell, Cin’Kyra Mosley, Raven Nichols, Lucas Price, Diamond Rayford, Macey Steed, Cadence Tiller, Cayley Tiller, Julie Townsend, Kristen White, Paul Wood, Heath McBride

Lexington
Landry Gardner, Kelsey Gilmore, Rayford Jefferson, Cameron Martin

McCool
Gabrielle Hunt, Jonathan Langford, Kaylie White

Sallis
Tromone Bailey, Addison Burrell, Hanadi Hariri, Moleyia Harmon, Charles Jones, Laken Keith, Brandon McCown, Jaylan Perteet, Lindsey Turner, James Windom

Vaiden
Olivia Johnson, Rodrian Phillips, Allison Pritchard, Kenneth Rosamond

West
Cameron Keys

Dean’s List

Ethel
Mackenzie Bradberry, Conner Clark, Amy Steed

French Camp
Zachary Miller

Kosciusko
Madison Odom, Macy Arnold, Jeffery Barksdale, Sydney Bowen-Sweet, Lacey Greenlee, Jordan Hughes, Anshanti Lee, Madison Malone, Abby McGee, Taylor Miller, Patricia Orduna, Dustin Branning, Samuel Smith, Bailey Thompson

Lexington
Pearce Edwards, Livi Howell, Micheal Nelson

McCool
Abbie-Grace Hunt

Sallis
Jameshia Bentley, Elise Diffey, Ma Keria Griffin, Joseph Mallett, Justin Nunn, Tayler Stewart

Vaiden
Colby Tavares

West
Madison Pickett

 

