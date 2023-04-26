Local Teacher’s Family Home Lost in Fire – Greenlee School Fundraising

HomeAttalaLocal Teacher’s Family Home Lost in Fire – Greenlee School Fundraising

Greenlee Elementary is raising funds for an Ethel High School teacher and her family who lost their home in a fire on the morning of Wednesday, April 26th during an incident involving an escaped inmate.

Monetary donations are being collected at Greenlee Attendance Center.  There is also a Boston Butt Fundraiser.  Boston Butts are $40 and money is due by Wednesday, May 10th.  Pick up will be Friday, May 12th at 5 p.m. at Greenlee Elementary.

Contact Greenlee Elementary to make donations or to purchase Boston Butts.

