Local teams advance in region basketball tournaments

Several local teams are moving on in their respective region basketball tournaments.

At the Region 6-1A tournament being played in Ethel, the McAdams Bulldogs advanced to the championship game with a 73-41 win over French Camp Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated by French Camp 49-41 and the Ethel Lady Tigers lost to Sebastopol 36-23.

As a result of those games, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers will play in the tournament’s consolation game.

Both of those games will be played Friday night.

At the Region 4-4A tournament in Kosciusko, the Lady Whippets advanced to the semifinals will a win 61-31 win over West Lauderdale.

The Lady Whippets will play the Lady Wildcats of Louisville Thursday night at 7:00 pm.

The Kosciusko boys team lost to NE Lauderdale 46-38, bringing their season to an end.