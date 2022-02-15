Local Vo-Tech Students Learn About the Communications Field

Digital Media Technology students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center had a month full of guest speakers from all across the Communications field. Students were able to learn about different careers and potential college opportunities through these speakers. The speakers that participated were Wendy Corr, Caleb Smith, and Boswell Media’s own morning show hosts Breck Riley & Brian (B-MO) Montgomery.

Wendy Corr, Freelance Journalist and member of Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, spoke about a wide variety of possible jobs in the media such as Website Designer, Social Media Manager, Freelance Journalist, and lastly a News Director. While speaking she encouraged students to always follow their dreams and to search for what makes them happy in life for a career.

Breck Riley and Brian Montgomery, our local Boswell Media DJs, talked all about radio life and possible careers within the radio world. They told students about the life of being a DJ, how they search for the daily news, broadcast sports, and how they both got involved in Radio.

Caleb Smith, professor at the University of West Alabama, spoke with students about the Integrated Marketing Communications major at the university. When apart of the major, students can learn about photography, graphic design, writing, and social media management.

Digital Media Technology Instructor, Kimberly Clark said that many of her Digital Media students were interested in the program and learning more about it.