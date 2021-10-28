Local woman recognized for work with CrimeStoppers

A Kosciusko woman has been recognized for her work with CrimeStoppers.

Kaki Steed was named CrimeStoppers Board Member of the Year for 2021.

Additionally, Central MS CrimeStoppers, which covers Attala County, had the most successful tip success rate over the past year.

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers partners with local law enforcement agencies, the community and the media in Attala, Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Copiah, Simpson, Warren, Scott, Smith and Leake Counties in an effort to catch criminals and make information available to the public on crime prevention and safety tips.

Anyone with information on a crime can call, text, or submit an anonymous online tip and receive a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

For more information, visit Central MS CrimeStoppers on Facebook.

Pictured: Steed with Investigator Martin Roby of the Kosciusko Police Department.