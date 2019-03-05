Log Truck and Pickup Collide

At 1:00 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said a log truck and pick up had collided on highway 12 east near Fair Propane.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find the east bound lane of traffic blocked. The pickup sustained heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The drivers were checked but no medical attention was needed.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.