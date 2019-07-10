Log Truck Rollover on 43 (Video)

At 3:23 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, the Mississippi Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 43 south. The caller said a fully loaded 18 wheeler log truck rolled over at Pinkard curve approximately three miles from the highway 14 intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the big rig on its side having overturned and sliding to a stop. They reported to responding units that the south bound lane was blocked. They said the driver was out of the vehicle and ambulatory.

MDOT was called to the scene to help clear the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no words on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.