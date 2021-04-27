Log Truck VS. Car on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

12:58 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2240 due to a possible prowler.

2:01 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Mimosa Street due to a possible prowler.

10:23 am – Attala Central Fire and Sallis Fire responded to a structure fire on Attala Road 4121.

12:52 pm – Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Fenwick Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officials arrived on the scene at 12:56 pm to find a log truck had collided with a car. The log truck was leaking fuel and the car was off of the road. The scene was cleared around 1:20 pm. No injuries were reported.

2:40 pm – Ethel Fire and Attala Central Fire were called to a grass fire near a structure on King Street in Ethel.