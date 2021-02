Mrs. Ilona Saffold and Mrs. Tomika Landfair were announced Long Creek’s employees of the month. They’re tag team efforts ensure a well rounded educational path to help our 3rd graders become successful. They were rewarded with lunch from the principal, a plaque, a door wreath, and personal parking spaces. Thanks for all you do for our school, our students, and our parents to ensure a safe and productive learning environment. Congratulations!