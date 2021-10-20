Long Creek Elementary announces honor roll students

Long Creek Elementary school has announced honor roll students for the first nine weeks of the school year…

* * * Superintendent’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Jayceon Greer, Mariyah Wash

Second Grade: Presley Humphrey, Raelynn Malone, Kylie Ross, Jacqueline Webb

Fourth Grade: Rana Hariri, Paizlee Lowry, Eli Perteet

Fifth Grade: Alisseya Ball, Savannah Bell, Alanna Smith, Latoya Teague, Terrah Wade, Azarie Winters

Sixth Grade: Jayden King, Kimaria Lewis

* * * Principal’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Jada Brooks, Joshua Estes, Zechariah Kern, Kingston Miller, Ava Nash, Mickayla Roby, Erika Simmons, Olivia Teague

Second Grade: Derronia Atlas, Edward Atlas, Autumn Banks, Kaeleigh Brown, Amarina Perteet, Kentrell Primer, Raquel Wilcox

Third Grade: Macari Bullocks, Hailey Ellis, Keland Harmon,Trinti James-Malone, Xavier Landfair, Odin Lowry

Fourth Grade: Taleeyha Brown, Maliyah Dawson

Fifth Grade: Marcos Ball, Emri Bender, LaChristopher Estes, Keon Gilliam, Rafik Hariri, Brooklyn Hutchinson, Caitlyn Landfair, Kayrion Rose, Broderick Stokes, Kalea Unger, Terrance Wade, Quentarrius Webb, Skylar Winters

Sixth Grade: Joshua Atterberry, Andre Brown, Keenan Cross, Alonzo Teague, Jeremiah Triplett, Azayla Winters-Stovall