Long Creek Elementary announces honor roll students

Posted on

Long Creek Elementary school has announced honor roll students for the first nine weeks of the school year…

* * * Superintendent’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Jayceon Greer, Mariyah Wash

Second Grade: Presley Humphrey, Raelynn Malone, Kylie Ross, Jacqueline Webb

Fourth Grade: Rana Hariri, Paizlee Lowry, Eli Perteet

Fifth Grade: Alisseya Ball, Savannah Bell, Alanna Smith, Latoya Teague, Terrah Wade, Azarie Winters

Sixth Grade: Jayden King, Kimaria Lewis

                                               

      * * * Principal’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Jada Brooks, Joshua Estes, Zechariah Kern, Kingston Miller, Ava Nash, Mickayla Roby, Erika Simmons, Olivia Teague

Second Grade: Derronia Atlas, Edward Atlas, Autumn Banks,  Kaeleigh Brown, Amarina Perteet, Kentrell Primer,  Raquel Wilcox

Third Grade:  Macari Bullocks, Hailey Ellis, Keland Harmon,Trinti James-Malone, Xavier Landfair, Odin Lowry

Fourth Grade: Taleeyha Brown, Maliyah Dawson

Fifth Grade: Marcos Ball, Emri Bender, LaChristopher Estes,  Keon Gilliam, Rafik Hariri, Brooklyn Hutchinson, Caitlyn Landfair, Kayrion Rose, Broderick Stokes, Kalea Unger, Terrance Wade, Quentarrius Webb, Skylar Winters

Sixth Grade:  Joshua Atterberry, Andre Brown, Keenan Cross, Alonzo Teague, Jeremiah Triplett, Azayla Winters-Stovall

