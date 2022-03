Long Creek Elementary announces honor roll students

Long Creek Elementary school has announced honor roll students for the third nine weeks of the school year…

* * * Superintendent’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Jayceon Greer, Kingston Miller, Mariyah Wash

Second Grade: Jacqueline Webb

Third Grade: Sayvon Nelson

Fourth Grade: Rana Hariri, Paizlee Lowry, Kaevon Martin

Fifth Grade: Savannah Bell, Briana Macdonald, Alanna Smith, Latoya Teague, Terrah Wade

Sixth Grade: Jayden King, Kimaria Lewis, Jeremiah Triplett

* * * Principal’s Honor List * * *

First Grade: Sha’quille Gordon, Hope Kendrick, Ava Nash,Mickayla Roby, Erika Simmons

Second Grade: Presley Humphrey, Raelynn Malone, Arjayy Newell, Amarina Perteet, Kylie Ross, Raquel Wilcox

Third Grade: Ariel Boatman, Macari Bullocks, Hailey Ellis, Keland Harmon, Trinti James-Malone, Odin Lowry, Heaven’lei Riddley

Fourth Grade: Exzavion Barnes, Braylen Fleming, Eli Perteet, Mar’Keria Phillips, Keilyn Wingard

Fifth Grade: Alisseya Ball, Marcos Ball, Kelis Dickens, Rafik Hariri, Brooklyn Hutchinson, Caitlyn Landfair, Darrius Terry, Kalea Unger, Quenterrius Webb, Azarie Winters, Skylar Winters

Sixth Grade: Joshua Atterberry, Keenan Cross, Alonzo Teague, Ja’Mari’a Wilson, Azayla Stovall-Winters