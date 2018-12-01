Long Creek Elementary Charters a trip to “The Park at OWA”

*Submitted story*

Long Creek students who scored proficient/advanced in 2 or more areas on the 2018 Spring MAAPS Assessment were rewarded with a trip to The Park at OWA in Foley, AL.

We are proud of all of our students for working hard and aiding the school in receiving an A Rating this school year.

We encourage our students to do their very best and always strive for excellence.

A special thanks to our principal, Dietrich Harmon, teachers/staff, PTO, The STARS Committee, Federal Programs, and to our parents for their continued support in helping us make things happen for our students.