Long Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Long Creek Elementary School will celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 through October 31.



The week’s activities will include:

Monday, Oct. 24 – “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free and Be a Hero Everyday” – Students and staff wear camouflage.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Brace Yourself Against Drugs” – Students and staff were red bracelets or masks.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “Stomp Out Drugs and Kicks Drugs to the Curb” – Students and staff wear boots

Thursday, Oct. 27 – “Tackle Drugs to Stay in the Game” – Students and Staff wear football jerseys

Friday, Oct. 28 – “Let Your Heart Go Wild for Red Ribbon Week” – Students wear red or animal print clothing

For more information on Red Ribbon Week, call 662) 289-1630