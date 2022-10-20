HomeAttalaLong Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Long Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Long Creek Elementary School will celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 through October 31. 

The week’s activities will include:

  • Monday, Oct. 24 – “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free and Be a Hero Everyday” – Students  and staff wear camouflage.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Brace Yourself Against Drugs” – Students and staff were red bracelets or masks.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “Stomp Out Drugs and Kicks Drugs to the Curb” – Students and staff wear boots
  • Thursday, Oct. 27 – “Tackle Drugs to Stay in the Game” – Students and Staff wear football jerseys
  • Friday, Oct. 28 – “Let Your Heart Go Wild for Red Ribbon Week” – Students wear red or animal print clothing

For more information on Red Ribbon Week, call 662) 289-1630

