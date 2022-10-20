Long Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Long Creek Elementary School will celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 through October 31.
The week’s activities will include:
- Monday, Oct. 24 – “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free and Be a Hero Everyday” – Students and staff wear camouflage.
- Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Brace Yourself Against Drugs” – Students and staff were red bracelets or masks.
- Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “Stomp Out Drugs and Kicks Drugs to the Curb” – Students and staff wear boots
- Thursday, Oct. 27 – “Tackle Drugs to Stay in the Game” – Students and Staff wear football jerseys
- Friday, Oct. 28 – “Let Your Heart Go Wild for Red Ribbon Week” – Students wear red or animal print clothing
For more information on Red Ribbon Week, call 662) 289-1630