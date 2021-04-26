Long Creek Junior Beta Members Volunteer for Dash 4 Trash

On Saturday, April 10th, the Long Creek Elementary Junior Beta Club grades 5th and 6th volunteered their services during the Sallis “Dash 4 Trash” community clean up event. Beta Club members volunteered by passing out bags and water to community volunteers. Thank you to Mr. Darren Milner and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership for allowing our students to volunteer and “Lead While Serving Others”.

Picture left to right : Sasha Malone (Jr. Beta Sponsor), Tikyra McDaniel, Aniya Unger, Willie Nash, James Granderson (Jr. Beta Members), Trenton Martin (Jr. Beta Sponsor)