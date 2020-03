Students in grades 4th-7th who were proficient / advanced in two or more areas on their 2018-2019 State tests, along with students who showed growth in two or more areas are being rewarded with an off-campus trip. These students will travel to The Civil Rights Museum and The Museum of Mississippi History on Saturday, March 21st, and will have dinner at Cici’s Pizza. We are very proud of our students’ accomplishments and often remind them “hard work pays off.”