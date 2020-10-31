Long-Time Rivalry for Whippets Ends Regular Season With a Loss

For their final regular season game, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Louisville to play their long-time rival, the Wildcats. In a slow, methodical game, the Whippets couldn’t get any traction on the Wildcats and ended the first half down 9-0.

In a game that could only happen on a blue moon, Halloween weekend, in the third quarter the Whippets come back with the exact same scoring, tying the game at nine all. But in the last quarter, the Wildcats showed why they’re one the highest-ranked teams in the state. Final score, 29-9, Wildcats.

Davonta Turner was named the the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The rest of the seniors were also named honorary Players of the Game:

Daniel Brown

Duntavies Fondren

Braxton Dawson

Tra Tolliver

Kobe Carter

Condarian Erving

Azikwe Mays

Kentaveous Washington

Antonio Harmon

Davion Roby

Jaden Collins

Ellis Armon

Jeremy Ball

Jadarrius Miller

Jaylin Foster

Damien Foster

Slay Blaine

Deshawn Hill

Cody Pope

Alfonza Johnson

Ethan Dawson