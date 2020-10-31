Long-Time Rivalry for Whippets Ends Regular Season With a Loss

For their final regular season game, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Louisville to play their long-time rival, the Wildcats. In a slow, methodical game, the Whippets couldn’t get any traction on the Wildcats and ended the first half down 9-0.
In a game that could only happen on a blue moon, Halloween weekend, in the third quarter the Whippets come back with the exact same scoring, tying the game at nine all. But in the last quarter, the Wildcats showed why they’re one the highest-ranked teams in the state. Final score, 29-9, Wildcats.
Davonta Turner was named the the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.
The rest of the seniors were also named honorary Players of the Game:
Daniel Brown
Duntavies Fondren
Braxton Dawson
Tra Tolliver
Kobe Carter
Condarian Erving
Azikwe Mays
Kentaveous Washington
Antonio Harmon
Davion Roby
Jaden Collins
Ellis Armon
Jeremy Ball
Jadarrius Miller
Jaylin Foster
Damien Foster
Slay Blaine
Deshawn Hill
Cody Pope
Alfonza Johnson
Ethan Dawson