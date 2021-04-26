Longtime Boswell Media Sports commentator Melvin Wooten honored at baseball game

Longtime Boswell Media Sports commentator Melvin Wooten was honored at baseball game Sunday.

Wooten threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Coahoma CC vs East Central CC baseball game.

He was also presented with a framed East Central CC baseball jersey by ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, Athletics Director Paul Nixon, and ECCC head baseball coach Neal Holliman.

The following script was read over the PA during the pregame festivities at the game:

“Ladies and gentlemen, at this time please direct your attention to the pitcher’s mound as we recognize Mr. Melvin Wooten.

Melvin has been the play by play announcer for East Central Community College Athletics for the previous 17 years through Boswell Media out of Kosciusko.

During his time, he has called hundreds of games across multiple sports helping bring ECCC athletics into the homes and commutes of thousands of listeners.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 athletic seasons Melvin announced that this would be his final year on the call, and we would like to honor him.

Joining Melvin on the field to present him with an ECCC baseball jersey is college president, Dr. Brent Gregory and director of athletics, Paul Nixon.

The ECCC athletic department, staff, and administration thank you for all you have done to promote the college and wish you the very best in your retirement.”

The game Sunday wasn’t the first time Wooten has been honored this season for his notable broadcasting career.

Leake Academy head football coach Brian Pickens awarded Wooten the game ball following the team’s 10-0 victory in the MAIS 5A State Championship Game.

The long time voice of the Rebels was also honored during the celebration for Leake Academy girls basketball team’s victory in the MAIS Overall Tournament.

He wont’ be hanging up the broadcast head set just yet however.

Melvin will broadcast ECCC softball this week and the Warriors playoff baseball season the weekend of May 7.

Melvin Wooten began broadcasting for Boswell Media in 2003.

Since that time, he has mainly been the voice of Leake Academy rebels football, Leake Academy Rebels and Rebelettes basketball, East Central Warriors football, basketball, baseball, and softball.

For a time, he also served as the voice of Kosciusko Whippets baseball and as host of several weekly coaches shows.