Longtime Kosciusko newspaper publisher Dub Shoemaker dies at 88

Longtime newspaper publisher and Kosciusko resident W.C “Dub” Shoemaker has died, the Mississippi Press Association announced Monday.

A native of Simpson County, Shoemaker moved to Kosciusko in the mid 1960s.

While he had already made a name for himself at the Jackson Daily News, he was most known to many in Kosciusko as publisher/owner of The Star-Herald newspaper from 1964-1989.

Pam Chadick moved to Kosciusko in 1985, right after graduating from Ole Miss, to work for Shoemaker.

“Advisors said that if you were lucky enough to work with Dub, you’d learn a little bit about every aspect of the newspaper business,” said Chadick. “That was true. Dub knew everyone in the state – and beyond – and his reputation as a tough, but fair reporter was well deserved and widely known. I’ve always felt that it was a privilege to be able to learn from ‘the best,’ and I’ll forever be grateful for his wisdom, patience and friendship.”

Shoemaker also served on the Merchant & Farmers Bank Board of Directors and helped start Bluff Springs Paper Company.

In 2017, the nursing wing at Holmes Community College The Attala Center was dedicated to Shoemaker and his wife Nell.

No funeral arrangements have been set at the time of this report.