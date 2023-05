Deputies were called to 3 different areas of Attala County for livestock out in the roadway on Monday, May 1st. Two cows and one horse, all before 8 a.m.

Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 3024 at 1:54 p.m. and had the blaze quickly contained.

Kosciusko Police and EMS were called to a residence on Galloway Drive regarding a man laying outside who was not moving. Apparently, the man was just taking a nap.