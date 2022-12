Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol to a Minor, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

RICHARD D PULLUM, 49, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ANDERSON RAMIREZ, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

GAMARDRE T REED, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $3,360.87.

LADARIOUS J RILEY, 23, of Kosciusko, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $400, $10,000, $1,300, $0.

L.C. SHEPHEARD, 71, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25, N/A.

WALTER SOLOMON, 54, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $500.

ROBERT W TRUSS, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

MELINA VILLARREAL, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $628, $418.

GREGORY WARD, of Santa Barbara, CA, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.