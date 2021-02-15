Lots of ice/sleet on Attala County roads and bridges

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend says there are several inches of ice built up on roads and bridges.

Townsend said some bridges in the area have 4 to 5 inches of ice and sleet built up. He said that most of the roads have 2 to 3 inches.

And even though the precipitation is moving out of the area, Townsend said people should still off the roads.

Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits across the area tonight and not get above freezing until Wednesday.

