Lots of Storm Damage Reported in Attala

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

1:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to an 18-wheeler broken down in the turning lane on HWY 12 East.

2:41 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were notified about a tree down on the Natchez Trace Parkway near the French Camp area blocking one lane of traffic.

2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a possibly intoxicated male outside of Citizens National Bank on HWY 12 causing a disturbance.

3:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire on North Natchez Street. It was reported that lightning struck a power pole causing the fire.

3:06 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and citizens cleared a tree blocking the roadway on HWY 14 East near the Providence area.

3:09 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 5238 near Old Dominion where there was a tree down across the roadway.

3:14 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a tree in the roadway blocking one lane of traffic on HWY 12 East near Stonewall Road.

3:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to possibly shots fired near the area of Thornton Street.

3:37 p.m. – Zama Volunteers were dispatched to HWY 19 South just south of Zama Volunteer Fire Department regarding several trees down and lots of debris in the roadway.