Louisville vs Kosciusko football game moved to Oct. 28

The rivalry football game between Louisville and Kosciusko has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 28.

All Class 4A, 3A, and 2A games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 have been moved up to that day. Class 6A, 5A, and 1A games that week will be played on Oct. 29 as scheduled. However, those classifications will play on Thursday, Nov. 4 the following week.

That decision was made by the Mississippi High Schools Activities Association (MHSAA) this past Friday due to a shortage of officials as reported by Brandon Shields.

Several high school football games had to be moved this past week due to the shortage.

As of this report, the Louisville game is the only Kosciusko game that has been moved.