Low Beams Needed Early Tomorrow– Freezing Fog Possible

Patchy dense fog is forecast early Tuesday in this part of central Mississippi.  The National Weather Service says visibilities may be reduced to one half or one quarter mile and  there’s a chance of freezing fog in some locations.

