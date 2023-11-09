Lower Fire Rating Means Insurance Savings in Kosy

Fire ratings are a lot like golf scores. The lower the number, the better. And Kosciusko’s fire rating has gone down. It’s now a five. And Fire Chief Duane Burdine says it puts the city in good company….

“We’re the same as Madison, Pearl, Canton, Brookhaven– those cities of much larger size.”

The chief says it takes a lot of effort to lower the fire rating.

“It’s a reflection of a lot of work, actually. The last rating drop was 1995.”

Mayor Tim Kyle says it’ll mean slightly lower insurance rates for homeowners and a significant premium reduction for commercial property. And he says that could bring new business to Kosciusko…

“If you’ve got an industry that’s looking at us or a different neighboring community– you know, if they’ve got a 7 (fire rating), we have a 5…it could be tens of thousands of dollars difference in insurance.”

The mayor says increasing the number of firefighters and having a good water system were two of the factors that helped the city lower its fire rating.